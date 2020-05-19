JCPenny Plans to Close Some Stores; Unclear if Salina is Included

Financial struggles are forcing JCPenney to close the doors on a number of its stores, however, it is unclear if its Salina location is closing.

The retailer announced in a filing nearly 30 percent of its 846 locations would shut down by the next fiscal year. The documents show nearly 200 are expected to close this year and another 50 the following year. Officials didn’t specify which stores were closing.

JCPenney announced it was filing for bankruptcy on Friday. JC Penny has 14 stores across Kansas, including a store at the Central Mall in Salina.