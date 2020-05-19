Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 50 °

JCPenny Plans to Close Some Stores; Unclear if Salina is Included

Metro NewsMay 19, 2020

Financial struggles are forcing JCPenney to close the doors on a number of its stores, however, it is unclear if its Salina location is closing.

The retailer announced in a filing nearly 30 percent of its 846 locations would shut down by the next fiscal year. The documents show nearly 200 are expected to close this year and another 50 the following year. Officials didn’t specify which stores were closing.

JCPenney announced it was filing for bankruptcy on Friday. JC Penny has 14 stores across Kansas, including a store at the Central Mall in Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

JCPenny Plans to Close Some Stores;...

Financial struggles are forcing JCPenney to close the doors on a number of its stores, however, it i...

May 19, 2020 Comments

No Injuries In Hit and Run Crash

Top News

May 19, 2020

Kansas Click It or Ticket Campaign ...

Top News

May 19, 2020

Library Launches Summer By Going Fi...

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

JCPenny Plans to Close So...
May 19, 2020Comments
Library Launches Summer B...
May 19, 2020Comments
Saline County Still With ...
May 18, 2020Comments
Bills Caught in COVIDR...
May 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH