Jazz Musician to Speak at Artist Outreach Event

Jazz saxophonist, flutist, author and clinician Joseph Vincelli will be in Salina Monday, March 12 through Wednesday, March 14 for the Arts Infusion Program through Salina Arts & Humanities. He and his professional-artist teaching staff will provide arts integration sessions on music and mathematics for USD 305 students, third through fifth grades. While in town, Vincelli will also provide a professional Artist Talk for area musicians at SPARK Artist Resource Exchange, 146 S. Santa Fe.

Vincelli will discuss his life as a touring and recording artist, how he manages his music business, and more. Vincelli is best-known for his passion for music, which is evident when he is on stage and through his recording, speeches and books. What sets Vincelli apart from other jazz artists is his ability to create music from sources that many others would consider stretching the limits.

Vincelli is a native of New Jersey, although the Dallas Morning News has embraced him as a long-time Texan. After spending his childhood on the Jersey shore, Vincelli studied in Boston at the prestigious Berklee College of Music. There he learned a deep appreciation for the art of improvisation. Vincelli then took his knowledge and set off for New York City and Los Angeles, creating many career opportunities along the way. He is a favorite of Festival audiences and of Salina-area students and educators.

The Artist Talk featuring Joseph Vincelli will be at SPARK Artist Resource Exchange downtown on Tuesday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.