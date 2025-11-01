Jayhawks Use 28-Point Second Half to Defeat Oklahoma State on Homecoming

Picture courtesy of KU Athletics

The Kansas Jayhawks secured a Homecoming victory for the fourth-straight season with a 38-21 win over Oklahoma State Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.



Celebrating the 113th Homecoming in University of Kansas history, the Jayhawks now have the program’s longest Homecoming win streak since winning four-straight from 1997-2000.



The Jayhawks rushed for more than 200 yards for the fourth time this season, finishing with 232 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Leshon Williams led the way with 77 yards and a touchdown, while Daniel Hishaw Jr. went for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.



Jalon Daniels was 13-for-19 for 110 yards and tossed two touchdowns, finding Bryson Canty and Boden Groen in the end zone. Cam Pickett caught a team-high three passes as seven different receivers caught a pass for the Jayhawks.



Defensively, KU was led by Bangally Kamara with eight tackles and Trey Lathan with six. Marcus Calvin and Blake Herold both recorded sacks, while Lyrik Rawls and Syeed Gibbs each had pass breakups.



With the win, Kansas improved to 5-4 on the year and 3-3 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State fell to 1-8 (0-6 Big 12) this season.



Oklahoma State struck first, receiving the opening kickoff and driving 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 10:40 to play in the first. Kansas responded with a 13-play scoring drive that ended with a 39-yard field goal from Laith Marjan, who set a new school record in the process with his 12th-consecutive made field goal. Following the two scoring drives, OSU led 7-3 at the end of the first.



OSU’s second drive was 14 plays, spanning into the second quarter as the Cowboys reached the red zone. The Jayhawks’ defense got OSU behind the chains with the first career sack by Calvin, and KU forced the Cowboys to attempt a 44-yard field goal, which was missed wide left. Kansas answered with another long scoring drive, this time getting in the end zone as Hishaw ran it in from three yards out to give KU its first lead, 10-7 with 3:23 to play in the half. OSU again drove deep into Jayhawk territory before KU blocked a field goal on the final play of the half to maintain a 10-7 advantage at the break.



The Jayhawks opened the second half with another methodical scoring drive. KU marched 75 yards in 10 plays, taking 4:41 off the clock as Daniels found Groen for a three-yard touchdown pass to put the Jayhawks up 17-7. After forcing a quick three-and-out, Kansas struck quickly with a three-play, 54-yard scoring drive that saw Daniels find Canty for a five-yard touchdown and a 24-7 lead with 6:55 to play in the third. OSU closed the quarter with a 10-play touchdown drive, but KU’s advantage stood at 24-14 entering the fourth quarter.



Emmanuel Henderson Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards, giving the Jayhawks possession in OSU territory. Kansas needed six plays to cover the next 44 yards, which Hishaw capped off with another three-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 31-14 with 13:49 to play. Williams added a five-yard touchdown run with 6:04 to play and OSU answered with a touchdown at the 1:19 mark to provide the final margin of 38-21.



Kansas continues Big 12 Conference play next Saturday, Nov. 8, as the Jayhawks travel to Tucson, Arizona, to take on the Arizona Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The game will be Kansas’ 10th game of the season and the fourth of five road games.