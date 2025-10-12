Jayhawks Struggle with No. 9 Texas Tech in 42-17 Loss

Photo courtesy of KU Athletics

The Kansas Jayhawks fell 42-17 to No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Kansas is now 4-3 on the season, including a 2-2 mark in Big 12 play. Texas Tech improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference action.

Kansas trailed 21-0 in the first half and then scored 17 unanswered points to make it a 21-17 game at halftime, but that was as close as the Jayhawks would get. Jalon Daniels finished the night 27-of-33 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Boden Groen had a career-high 13 receptions for 76 yards and Daniel Hishaw Jr. led the way on the ground with eight carries for 53 yards.

Kansas received the opening kickoff and picked up two first downs before being forced to punt. On its first offensive play of the game, Texas Tech’s Cameron Dickey ran the ball up the middle for a 71-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

A fumble on the next offensive play for Kansas set up Texas Tech at the Kansas 36-yard line. Five plays later, Behren Morton found Terrance Carter Jr. for a 21-yard touchdown catch. A two-point conversion stretched the Red Raiders lead to 15-0. Two field goals for Texas Tech made it a 21-0 game with 11:02 remaining in the first half.

The Jayhawks were able to put together their best drive of the night on the next possession. Kansas drove 75 yards in eight plays that ended with a 10-yard touchdown reception to Leshon Williams. That made it a 21-7 game with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Following an injury to Morton, Will Hammond came in at quarterback for Texas Tech. The Kansas defense forced a three-and-out on his first possession. Kansas was unable to do anything offensively after the three-and-out, but the defense was able to get the ball right back. Taylor Davis made a play for his first career interception and gave Kansas the ball at the Texas Tech 49-yard line.

Kansas took advantage of the takeaway and took the ball down the field in six plays that culminated in a 24-yard touchdown catch from Daniels to Groen. Cam Pickett had three catches for 38 yards on the drive. The touchdown cut the game to 21-14 with 1:17 to go before halftime.

The Jayhawks defense continued to hold strong as they forced a punt by Texas Tech before the end of the half. After a 16-yard return by Tate Nagy, Kansas had the ball at its own 34-yard line with 0:28 left in the quarter. KU got the ball to the Texas Tech 37-yard line to set up Laith Marjan for a 55-yard field goal attempt. Marjan nailed the field goal as time expired to set a new career high and bring the score to 21-17.

After a first half that featured a lot of offense, the defenses were on display in the third quarter. There were only seven points scored in the quarter and those came for Texas Tech on a Hammond 20-yard rushing touchdown. The Red Raiders led 28-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Texas Tech opened the fourth quarter with another touchdown on a 55-yard run by Dickey for his second touchdown of the night. Hammond scored again with his legs late in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run. That brought the score to 42-17 in favor of the Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks will have its second open week before hosting the Kansas State Wildcats for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Oct. 25. Kickoff time and television designation will be announced next week.