Jayhawks Set for Season Opener Against Fresno State at New David Booth Memorial Stadium

Photo courtesy of Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics

Kansas football enters its 134th season of football and its first game at the Reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium when the Jayhawks take on the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will air nationally on FOX with Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Josh Sims (sideline) on the call.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has undergone an ambitious transformation as part of phase one of the University of Kansas’ Gateway District, including a complete rebuild of the west and north side of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, a conference center on the north end of the stadium (to open October 2025) and significant changes to Anderson Family Football Complex.

Among the changes fans can expect on gameday include a restricted seating bowl with improved sightlines and increased fan proximity to the field, along with expanded concourse circulation, upgraded accessibility, diverse new premium seating options and an overall more comfortable gameday experience.

Phase two of the University of Kansas Gateway District will then focus on the east portion of the stadium as well as the entertainment, dining, retail and other potential aspects of the Gateway District.

The Jayhawks enter the 2025 season under fifth-year head coach Lance Leipold, who has led the program to new heights with 22 wins over the past four seasons, which is the most over a four-year stretch at Kansas since 2007-10 (25). Leipold led Kansas to back-to-back bowl games in 2022 (AutoZone Liberty Bowl) and 2023 (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) for just the second time in program history.

Kansas is led by returning standouts in quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., center Bryce Foster, and defensive end Dean Miller, along with several playmaking newcomers. Under Leipold, the Jayhawks had the second-highest 3rd down conversion percentage (51%) and sixth-fewest penalties (54) in all of college football in 2024.

Fresno State enters its season-opener following a 6-7 (4-3 MWC) season in 2024, as the Bulldogs begin their first season under head coach Matt Entz. Kansas and Fresno State are meeting on the gridiron for the first time, in what will be Kansas’ first week 0 game and earliest season-opener in program history.

Kansas is 57-26-2 in home season openers all-time, including winners of its last four season openers (2024 vs. Lindenwood, 2023 vs. Missouri State, 2022 vs. Tennessee Tech, 2021 vs. South Dakota).