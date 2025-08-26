Jayhawks’ Quarterback Jalon Daniels Named Week 0 Big 12 Player of Week

Following a season-opening 31-7 victory over Fresno State on Saturday, Kansas’ Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks’ offensive line earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The win over Fresno State was the first in the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, where Kansas was led by redshirt senior quarterback Jalon Daniels in the win, who completed a career-high completion percentage of 90% (18-of-20) for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with 8 rushes for 47 yards.

Daniels’ three touchdown passes gave him 48 career passing touchdowns for his career and marked the most for a Kansas quarterback in a season-opener since 2017. Daniels completed receptions to 10 different receivers in the season opener, including 6 completions to redshirt junior Cam Pickett, who scored twice.

Against Fresno State, Daniels became the fourth Big 12 player all-time to have a single game with at least three passing touchdowns, 45 rushing yards and a 90.0 completion percentage. The other three are Jalen Hurts (October 19, 2019), Robert Griffin III (September 17, 2011) and Seneca Wallace (September 29, 2001).

Kansas’ offensive line was named the Big 12’s first offensive line of the week after paving the way for 207 yards on the ground, while allowing just one sack.

Under Leipold and offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa, Kansas’ offense allowed just .83 sacks per game (10 total) in 2024, which were the fewest allowed in the Big 12 and fourth fewest nationally. Kansas’ 10 sacks allowed were the fewest by a Jayhawk team since at least 1996.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Kansas has allowed just 39 sacks, which are the fewest among Big 12 programs and are the third fewest nationally, behind only Oregon (23) and Army (32). Prior to Leipold’s arrival, Kansas allowed the most sacks in the country in 2020 with 47.

Kansas will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 29 as the Jayhawks host Wagner at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Mark Neely and Todd Doxson on the call.