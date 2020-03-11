Jail Reform Community Conversations Planned

Saline County Citizens for Jail Reform is offering 3 Community Conversations allowing Saline County citizens to get information and take action regarding the county justice system.

According to the group, the events are planned before an upcoming public vote for or against potential new jail buildings, programs, and upkeep. The schedule of events includes:

Monday March 16th at 6PM – Salina Public Library Prescott Room

Thursday April 2nd at 6PM – Church of the Cross, 1600 Rush St

Thursday April 9th at 6PM – St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church, 215 S. Chicago

The lead presentation om Monday, March 16th, will feature Michael Hill, Reno County Jail Program Director, speaking on their programs for Hutchinson’s newly-built jail space. A former Reno County inmate benefitting from that programming may also speak.

Saline County Citizens for Jail Reform is generally uncomfortable with the view that more jail beds are a “solution” to local jail overcrowding and criminal justice/incarceration needs. The group seeks equal attention and moneys for inmate opportunity to correct behaviors and systems leading to their incarceration. It seeks positive support for the 90+% of inmates returning to the community, many of them with mental health or drug dependence issues.

Citizens are invited to gain information and share their ideas for policy and program changes to significantly lower incarceration rates in humane, cost-effective ways.