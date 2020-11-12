Salina, KS

Jail Project: Looking for Land

Jeff GarretsonNovember 12, 2020

Saline County officials are now in the land acquisition phase as they begin the final design process for the new jail that was approved by voters in the November 3rd election.

County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News that the architectural firm will be able to make final adjustments to the plan after the land is purchased.

 

Smith-Hanes added that Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan continues to give designers input on how the facility can best serve his staff and keep inmates secured as well.

According to Smith-Hanes, several area landowners have already reached out to the county to inquire about interest, while Saline County officials continue to contact a list of owners they have selected as potential partners.

The one-half percent sales tax to pay for the new building will be enacted on April 1, 2021. Groundbreaking is planned for the fall of next year with project completion slated for the fall of 2023.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

