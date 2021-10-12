Jail Project Ground Breaking Scheduled

A project to build a new Saline County Jail is progressing, and an official ground breaking event has been scheduled.

According to the County, on Tuesday Saline Commissioners approved the first part of a two-phase Guaranteed Maximum Price contract with Turner Construction Company for the construction of the new Jail and Sheriff’s Office at 800 E. Pacific Avenue in Salina.

This contract, valued at $25,035,500, covers many preliminary items and items with long lead times in the current construction environment. These include: earthwork, utilities, building concrete, pre-cast jail cells, pre-cast concrete wall panels, structural steel and some detention equipment.

The Commissioners also set a date and time for a groundbreaking on the project site. The public is invited to attend the event, held on Wednesday, October 27, at 9:30 a.m. The entrance to 800 E. Pacific Avenue is east of the North Front Street intersection and just west of Pacific Court.

Following the Groundbreaking, site grading and construction work is set to begin in mid-November, with an estimated completion date of September 2023.

The new jail project was approved by voters in the November 3rd election. A one-half percent sales tax to help pay for the new building was enacted on April 1st.