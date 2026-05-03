Jail Deputy Accused in Murder Plot

A western Kansas detention deputy is accused of conspiring with inmates at his jail to murder an inmate held in a separate facility on pending charges.

According to the Trego County Attorney’s Office, Deputy Jerry Jervah, Jr. was arrested on Friday.

An affidavit alleges Jervah conspired with inmates held at the Trego County Law Enforcement Center. Following his arrest, he was transferred to Sherman County awaiting a bond hearing.

No formal charges have been filed at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

“While no charges have yet been filed in this case, I am releasing this information at the request of Sheriff Pritchard,” said Trego County Attorney Abraham Pfannenstiel.

“The Trego County Sheriff and the Trego County Attorney take these threats very seriously and believe our offices have an added duty to ensure transparency to the public when such incidents involve employees of Trego County law enforcement.

“I wish to thank the Trego County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for their swift work investigating this case and bringing the accused into custody. There is no room in our law enforcement community for actions that solicit or incite violence of any kind. Taking the law into your own hands is never the answer.

“While I am disappointed in the alleged actions taken by this individual, I truly believe that the men and women that serve our communities across this country are overwhelmingly officers of the highest integrity who take their duty to protect and serve to heart. They deserve our respect and gratitude for the tough role they play in making our communities safer.”

Jervah is no longer an employee of Trego County.