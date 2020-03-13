Salina, KS

Jail Closes to Visitors/Lobby Open

KSAL StaffMarch 13, 2020

In response to the COVID-19 virus, the Saline County Jail is temporarily restricting visitors or groups inside the facility.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the lobby remains open and through the glass visitations will still be available – but church groups or tours inside the jail are not an option at this time.

“We are temporarily restricting any visitors entry to go inside the jail,” Sheriff Soldan said.

“The lobby is still open but there is no entry into secured areas.”

Sheriff Soldan did not elaborate on the length of the temporary restrictions put in place on Friday.

