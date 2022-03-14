Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 43 °

Jackson Browne Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 14, 2022

A rock n roll hall of famer is coming to Salina. Legendary singer, songwriter and musician Jackson Browne is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.  “An Evening With Jackson Browne” is coming to the venue on Monday, June 6th.

According to the Stiefel,  a new tour is supporting Browne’s Grammy-nominated album “Downhill From Everywhere”.

Jackson Browne  was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007. He has released fourteen studio albums, four collections of live performances, two “best of” compilations, two DVDs and several single recordings.

Browne’s newest studio album, “Downhill From Everywhere” was released in July 2021 and Grammy nominated for Best Americana Album.

Browne is known for his advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights, and arts education. He’s a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE), Nukefree.org. and a member of the Ocean advocacy group, Ocean Elders. https://www.jacksonbrowne.com/.

Jackson Browne  was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007. H

Tickets for “An Evening With Jackson Browne” go on sale This Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Jackson Browne Coming to Salina

A rock n roll hall of famer is coming to Salina. Legendary singer, songwriter and musician Jackson ...

March 14, 2022 Comments

Rev. Nathan Stanton Remembered

Top News

March 14, 2022

South and Central standouts named t...

Sports News

March 14, 2022

Rogers: No Interruption Expected in...

Top News

March 14, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Jackson Browne Coming to ...
March 14, 2022Comments
Vehicle Misses Turn, Stri...
March 14, 2022Comments
Ford Bronco Stolen
March 14, 2022Comments
Windshield Wipers, Gas Ca...
March 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices