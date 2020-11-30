It’s a Go: CityGo Holiday Give & Go

COVID-19 won’t stop Salina public transportation from hosting a Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign again this year.

OCCK Transportation is planning the 2020 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign next Wednesday, December 9th. This year’s theme will be “Stuff the Bus”.

According to the organization, the 2020 Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser that will look a little different this year. In the past, all fares and monetary donations received by OCCK general public transportation were donated to charity. This year, however, fares are not being charged, so they are asking for the public’s help in creating another successful fundraiser.

On Wednesday, December 9th, they are asking for monetary donations, as well as food items, such as Jello, granola bars, canned soup and ramen noodles. All items donated will go to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Non riders are encouraged to make donations as well. Each CityGo and 81 Connection bus has a fare box inside the bus and all drivers will accept donations. Additional donations can be brought to the OCCK Transportation building at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina. They want to “Stuff the Bus” with donations.

“We are continually looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for north central Kansas. “The changes to the 2020 Holiday Give & Go program allow us a great way of doing just that. We are also excited for the opportunity to support the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and all of the work they are doing in Salina.”

Information about the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and all of their programs can be found on social media or on their website at www.salinafood.com.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.