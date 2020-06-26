Investigation At Salina Storage Facility Brings In An Arrest

Detectives with the Salina Police Department arrest a subject during an investigation at a Salina storage facility.

Salina Police Detective Sgt. David Villanueva tells KSAL News that SPD detectives were down at Storage Mart, 1540 W. Schilling, at 10 a.m. Thursday investigating recent break-ins at the facility.

Several individuals were going through several different vehicles when authorities arrived which looked suspicious because things were being moved from vehicle to vehicle.

They then walked up to one individual who gave them a fake name, before he then took off running. The man ran north on Centennial Rd., through the Airport Apartments, 2774 Berschel Dr., and continued to run until detectives tracked him down in a drainage ditch at the intersection of Scanlan Ave. and Sutherland Rd. 20 minutes after the foot chase began. He was also allegedly found with marijuana in his pocket.

Arrested is 21-year-old Dolton Dewitt, Salina. Investigation concludes that one of the vehicles back at the storage unit belongs to Dewitt and had an improper tag, the VIN had been removed from the dashboard, as well as other narcotics found.

Dewitt currently is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony obstruction. He also has a warrant from Saline County district court for felony drug offenses.

SPD continues to investigate the storage unit burglaries.