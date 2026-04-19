Innovation Center Has New Workforce Development Specialist

The Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center (Innovation Center) has promoted Maria Dahlquist to Workforce Development Specialist, a role in which she will now lead and oversee the organization’s entire workforce development portfolio.

According to the organization, in her expanded position Dahlquist will guide strategic efforts focused on attracting, developing, and retaining a strong workforce across the 26-county Northwest Kansas region—an essential component of long-term economic growth and community vitality.

Dahlquist joined the Innovation Center in 2020 as a Technical Program Specialist, where she led key workforce training initiatives as a Grow with Google Partner. With a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Butler County and a background in software development, she has successfully managed and expanded the organization’s Cybersecurity and Google Certification programs.

In her new role, Dahlquist will oversee a comprehensive suite of workforce initiatives, including:

Tech Training Programs (Cybersecurity & Google Career Certificates) – Fully funded, online training opportunities that equip residents with in-demand skills for high-growth careers, offering industry-recognized certifications and pathways into fields such as IT, data analytics, and project management.

(Cybersecurity & Google Career Certificates) – Fully funded, online training opportunities that equip residents with in-demand skills for high-growth careers, offering industry-recognized certifications and pathways into fields such as IT, data analytics, and project management. County Level Incentive Program (CLIP) – A regional workforce recruitment initiative that enables communities to develop customized incentive programs to attract and retain talent, supporting local workforce needs and population growth.

(CLIP) – A regional workforce recruitment initiative that enables communities to develop customized incentive programs to attract and retain talent, supporting local workforce needs and population growth. Connect NWK – A regional job board and community platform designed to connect job seekers with employers and opportunities across Northwest Kansas while strengthening ties to local communities.

“Maria has played an instrumental role in expanding access to workforce opportunities across Northwest Kansas,” said Scott Sproul, President and CEO of the Innovation Center. “Her leadership, technical expertise, and passion for rural communities make her the ideal person to lead our workforce initiatives into the future.”

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For more information about the Innovation Center’s workforce programs, visit nwkeici.org/programs/workforce.