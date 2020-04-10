Inmates Riot at Kansas Prison

At least 100 prisoners were rioting at a Kansas prison.

Authorities say the trouble started at the Lansing Correctional Facility around 3 p.m.Thursday after several inmates refused a lock-down order. The situation went downhill from there.

By Thursday evening, some 100 to 150 inmates were damaging offices and equipment. Some were seen on video destroying prison property.

It remains unclear what may have prompted the crisis.

Prison officials were preparing to pass out coronavirus masks that had been made by inmates. Officials reported 14 staff and 12 inmates have confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Lansing prison.