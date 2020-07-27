Injury in Hit and Run Salina Crash

A Brookville man is cited for his alleged involvement in a hit and run accident over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at the intersection of S. 8th St. and South St. at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday.

A 2000 Ford F250 truck was traveling southbound on 8th St. when it failed to stop at the stop sign with South St. The truck then struck a 2019 Toyota Camry on the driver’s side and left the scene.

The driver of the Camry, 63-year-old Eugene Hardy, Salina, suffered minor neck pain in the crash but refused treatment. He was able to provide SPD with a tag of the truck that hit his vehicle.

His vehicle was towed away.

The tag provided by Hardy did not come back to a Ford pickup, but an address in Brookville.

Saline County Sheriff’s deputies then went to the address and located a truck that had front end damage and the tag provided by the victim.

They then located the suspected driver, 18-year-old Ty Chalmers, Brookville. He is cited with failure to stop at a stop sign, no proof of insurance, failure to stop and report a crash and an illegal tag.