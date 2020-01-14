Injury Crash Snaps Pole

Power crews were called to north Salina after a van snapped a pole sending electrical lines onto the railroad track below.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, around 5:30am Monday, 62-year-old Mark Crawford ran a stop sign in his 1999 Honda Odyssey and smashed into an Evergy power pole at 9th and North Street.

A witness told police that he was traveling at a high rate of speed as he entered the intersection.

Crawford was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible neck injury.

He was cited for driving without a valid license, having ice on his windshield and for running a stop sign.