Injury Crash on S. 9th

A two vehicle crash sends a Salina woman to the hospital with neck pain.

Police report 68-year-old Peggy Belk was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center on Wednesday afternoon after her Toyota RAV4 was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-Jesse Weis of Salina.

Police say both were southbound in the 900 block of S. 9th when Belk slowed her SUV to avoid hitting a car in front of her, and Weis’s car slammed into her from behind.

Weis was cited for not wearing his seat belt and following too closely.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon around 3:25pm.