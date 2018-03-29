Salina, KS

Now: 52 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 29 °

Injury Crash on S. 9th

KSAL StaffMarch 29, 2018

A two vehicle crash sends a Salina woman to the hospital with neck pain.

Police report 68-year-old Peggy Belk was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center on Wednesday afternoon after her Toyota RAV4 was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry driven by 22-year-Jesse Weis of Salina.

Police say both were southbound in the 900 block of S. 9th when Belk slowed her SUV to avoid hitting a car in front of her, and Weis’s car slammed into her from behind.

Weis was cited for not wearing his seat belt and following too closely.

The accident occurred Wednesday afternoon around 3:25pm.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Temporarily Without Air Serv...

Commercial flights in and out of Salina are temporarily halted. Great Lakes Airlines, the air carrie...

March 29, 2018 Comments

UPDATE: Cheating Ended This Relatio...

Joan Jerkovich

March 29, 2018

Injury Crash on S. 9th

Kansas News

March 29, 2018

KS Aging Department to Take Over Nu...

Kansas News

March 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Crash on S. 9th
March 29, 2018Comments
KS Aging Department to Ta...
March 29, 2018Comments
School Funding Increase A...
March 29, 2018Comments
KSU Polytechnic Partners ...
March 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH