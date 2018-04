A woman from Downs, Kansas and her 15-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital in Salina by EMS to be treated for minor injuries after a single car crash on Saturday afternoon.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that for an unknown reason, 18-year-old Charley Robinson lost control of the 2013 Chevy Cruz she was driving westbound on K-4 Highway and rolled into a ditch.

The accident happened around 4:15pm near Tinkler Road.