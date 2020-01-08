Salina, KS

Injury Crash on K-143

KSAL StaffJanuary 8, 2020
Saline County Sheriff truck

A man from Bennington was injured in a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that 18-year-old Nathaniel Jamison was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries following a crash north of Salina on K-143.

Deputies say Jamison may have fallen asleep before his 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse veered off the road into a ditch, rolling before hitting a DS&O power pole. Undersheriff Melander reports that although the pole was snapped, customers did not lose power in the area as DS&O crews worked the scene.

Investigators still want to know if Jamison was driving impaired before the crash.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

