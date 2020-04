A single car crash on Interstate-70 sends a Junction City woman to the hospital in Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Ashley Kochick was traveling westbound Thursday evening around 7pm and lost control of the 2011 Kia Sorento she was driving, striking the ditch.

Kochick was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for neck pain.

Deputies say the vehicle suffered undercarriage damage in the crash near mile post #257 on I-70.