Injury Crash Near Solomon

A woman from Solomon was hurt in a rollover crash early Monday morning.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, 18-year-old Asia Yost was driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 westbound on Amos Road just before 3am Monday morning.

Deputies say she lost control on the gravel surface and rolled into a ditch. Yost was able to get out of the car and walk to a nearby house to ask for help.

Yost was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with should

The accident happened at 2:53am about 1 mile west Solomon. The vehicle is a total loss.