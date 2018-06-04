Injury Crash near Bridgeport

A Lindsborg woman was injured in a rollover crash involving a car and a farm tractor on Kansas Highway-4 Saturday.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that 20-year-old Graci Kejr was transported to Salina Regional Health Center and then onto a Wichita hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies say Kejr was driving northbound on K-4 and attempted to pass a tractor that was pulling a planter. Upon seeing an oncoming car in the southbound lane, she tried to swerve back behind the implement but hit the tractor and then rolled the 1996 Chevy Caviler into the ditch.

Her passenger, Saida Srna, 20 of Assaria was not hurt. The tractor operator was not injured.

The accident occurred Saturday at 5:20pm south of Bridgeport near Rosehill Road and Coronado Heights Road.