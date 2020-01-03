Injury Crash involving Motorcycle, Car

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both injured in a New Year’s Day crash in Salina.

Police Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that on Wednesday afternoon around 12:45pm, a 2007 Harley Davidson, driven by 43-year-old Richard Zimmerman clipped the back end of a 2017 Honda CRV driven by 37-year-old Trisha Crumpton as the the two were eastbound in the 200 block of E. Crawford.

Police say Crumpton stopped abruptly in the right lane, causing Zimmerman to skid for 100-feet before hitting the Honda.

Zimmerman suffered a broken leg and cuts to his forehead in the crash while his 32-year-old female passenger also had cuts on her head.

Both drivers were cited in the accident.