Injury Crash at Kennison, Wilson

KSAL StaffJune 18, 2018

A two vehicle crash sends one man to seek medical help for a possible broken wrist.

Police say 31-year-old Jacob Williams of Salina went to MedExpress on S. 9th for treatment after being cited for failure to yield in an accident at the intersection of Kennison and Wilson on Friday afternoon around 4:55pm.

Police say Williams was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre westbound in the 700 block of of E. Wilson and did not yield to a vehicle traveling southbound in the 800 block of Kennison.

No one was injured in the 2003 Chevy Tahoe driven by 25-year-old Boaz Love.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

