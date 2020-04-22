Salina, KS

Injury Accident Northeast of Salina

Jeremy BohnApril 22, 2020

A two-car crash north and east of Salina sends a woman to the hospital.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the accident occurred at 2:55 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of N. Marymount Rd. and Old Highway 40.

A 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven northbound by Roger Mattison, 67, Salina, on Marymount Rd., failed to yield the right-of-way and smashed in to the side of a pickup truck traveling westbound on Old Highway 40.

The collision caused the pickup to roll in to the north ditch of the roadway. The result caused the driver and lone occupant of the truck, Myra Mares, 34, Salina, to sustain minor injuries. She was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Mattison was cited for failure to yield.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Injury Accident Northeast of Salina

