Injured Officer Released From Hospital

A Salina Police Officer who was shot during a high speed pursuit is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.

According to Salina Police, Officer Cody Way was released from Salina Regional Health Center Tuesday morning. His surgery went well, and they say they are anticipating and praying for a full recovery.

The agency thanks Salina City Commissioner Dr. Trent Davis for visiting Way in the hospital. Davis is a physician at Salina Regional.

Way was involved in a high speed pursuit early Sunday morning when he was shot in the foot.

At the beginning of the pursuit, an occupant of the vehicle fired multiple gun shots at the pursuing police vehicle on North Ninth Street near Thomas Park. One of these rounds fired by the suspect struck Way in his foot.

The vehicle pursuit left the city limits of Salinaon North Ninth Street and West Pleasant Hill Road with two Salina police officers pursuing the vehicle.

During the pursuit in Saline County, officers and deputies attempted to set up vehicle tire deflating devices in front of the fleeing vehicle. They too were fired upon by occupants of the fleeing vehicle while attempting to place these tire deflating devices on Halstead Road near I-70. Both the deputy and the officer returned fire.

The fleeing vehicle left the roadway in the area of West Crawford and Halstead Roadand crashed. The occupants of the vehicle fled from the vehicle. One was caught a short time later. A second was caught several hours later east of Topeka.