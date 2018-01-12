Infant Harmed, Father Arrested

A Salina man was taken into custody on Thursday in connection to the alleged abuse of his infant son.

Police arrested 21-year-old Quintavian L. Hill after authorities determined he had caused severe bruising on the bottom of his then 7-month old son.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, back on October 20, 2017 officers were called to Salina Regional Health Center after the mother took her baby to the emergency room.

Investigators say Hill had just returned the boy back to the care of his mother after a stay with him.

Hill then gave officers several different scenarios of how the bruising could have occurred, including telling them he, “dropped him in the shower.”

Police issued a warrant for his arrest in December and Hill was apprehended yesterday.

He is now facing 1 count of child abuse.