Salina, KS

Now: 15 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 17 ° | Lo: 6 °

Infant Harmed, Father Arrested

KSAL StaffJanuary 12, 2018

A Salina man was taken into custody on Thursday in connection to the alleged abuse of his infant son.

Police arrested 21-year-old Quintavian L. Hill after authorities determined he had caused severe bruising on the bottom of his then 7-month old son.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, back on October 20, 2017 officers were called to Salina Regional Health Center after the mother took her baby to the emergency room.

Investigators say Hill had just returned the boy back to the care of his mother after a stay with him.

Hill then gave officers several different scenarios of how the bruising could have occurred, including telling them he, “dropped him in the shower.”

Police issued a warrant for his arrest in December and Hill was apprehended yesterday.

He is now facing 1 count of child abuse.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Voice of KC Chiefs Mitch Hol...

The home playoff woes continue for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota l...

January 12, 2018 Comments

Salina Police

$20K Jewelry Collection Stolen

Top News

January 12, 2018

Infant Harmed, Father Arrested

Top News

January 12, 2018

Six Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

January 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Six Most Wanted Arrests
January 12, 2018Comments
Salina Crime Stoppers 1-1...
January 12, 2018Comments
DVACK Receives Community ...
January 12, 2018Comments
Avett Brothers Coming Bac...
January 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018