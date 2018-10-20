Industrial Hemp Focus of KSU Polytechnic Campus Event

Industrial hemp is creating a lot of green for those able to grow it legally – will Kansas be next to cash in on the crop?

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is hosting a Civic Lecture that will focus on the farming and uses of industrial hemp along with the state’s status for producing the plant. “Industrial hemp: A new industry for Kansas?” will be presented from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 in the College Center Conference Room on campus and the public is invited to attend.

Rod Flaman, a Canadian farmer who raises commercial hemp, and Dana Ladner, compliance education coordinator for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, will lead the discussion. Flaman will share how the Canadian hemp market has evolved over the last 10 years as well as explain his growing and selling process. Ladner, who also taught in the agronomy department at K-State for 20 years, will examine Kansas’s Alternative Crop Research Act and explore the requirements for participating in this new industry. Donn Teske, president of the Kansas Farmers Union, will moderate the Civic Lecture.

There is no admission fee to the event and free cookies and Call Hall ice cream will be served.