Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 36 °

Industrial Hemp Focus of KSU Polytechnic Campus Event

Julee CobbOctober 20, 2018

Industrial hemp is creating a lot of green for those able to grow it legally – will Kansas be next to cash in on the crop?

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is hosting a Civic Lecture that will focus on the farming and uses of industrial hemp along with the state’s status for producing the plant. “Industrial hemp: A new industry for Kansas?” will be presented from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 in the College Center Conference Room on campus and the public is invited to attend.

Rod Flaman, a Canadian farmer who raises commercial hemp, and Dana Ladner, compliance education coordinator for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, will lead the discussion. Flaman will share how the Canadian hemp market has evolved over the last 10 years as well as explain his growing and selling process. Ladner, who also taught in the agronomy department at K-State for 20 years, will examine Kansas’s Alternative Crop Research Act and explore the requirements for participating in this new industry. Donn Teske, president of the Kansas Farmers Union, will moderate the Civic Lecture.

There is no admission fee to the event and free cookies and Call Hall ice cream will be served.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

No. 9 KWU Sets School Points Record...

After grabbing their highest ranking in program history, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes set another per...

October 20, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: Cops and Costumes 3.0

Top News

October 20, 2018

Industrial Hemp Focus of KSU Polyte...

Top News

October 20, 2018

Volunteers Help With Fall Fix-Up Ef...

Top News

October 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Basketball Players Accuse...
October 19, 2018Comments
Dickinson County Roofer S...
October 19, 2018Comments
2 Cell Phones Stolen
October 19, 2018Comments
Starbucks, Barolo Grille ...
October 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH