Indecent Liberties

June 11, 2018

A Salina man was taken into custody this weekend and charged with aggravated indecent liberties.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, officers arrested 31-year-old Charles Ferris, Jr. on Saturday evening after learning about illicit behavior that allegedly took place in a south Salina home between Ferris, Jr. and two children who are under the age of 10.

Sergeant Feldman tells KSAL News that a parent contacted police and now investigators expect that additional charges will be filed.

Police say the children and Ferris, Jr. are acquaintances.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

