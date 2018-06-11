A Salina man was taken into custody this weekend and charged with aggravated indecent liberties.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, officers arrested 31-year-old Charles Ferris, Jr. on Saturday evening after learning about illicit behavior that allegedly took place in a south Salina home between Ferris, Jr. and two children who are under the age of 10.

Sergeant Feldman tells KSAL News that a parent contacted police and now investigators expect that additional charges will be filed.

Police say the children and Ferris, Jr. are acquaintances.