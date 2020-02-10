Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 27 °

Indecent Liberties

KSAL StaffFebruary 10, 2020

A man from Kipp, Kansas was taken into custody after he allegedly fondled a teenage girl.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Chad M. Cutbirth was arrested Sunday after a call from a family member of a 15-year-old victim.

Investigators say Cutbirth used social media to send indecent photos to a 17-year-old female and her 15-year-old friend as well as allegations of fondling the 15-year-old. He is now facing charges that could include, indecent liberties, sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors.

Sheriff Soldan says the victims were acquainted with Cutbirth.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

GPS Tracks Truck Thief

The owners of a semi-truck and trailer recovered their stolen property in Oklahoma after the driver ...

February 10, 2020 Comments

Indecent Liberties

Kansas News

February 10, 2020

Udoka Azubuike Named Big 12 Player ...

Sports News

February 10, 2020

Marcus Morris to Have His Jersey Re...

Sports News

February 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

GPS Tracks Truck Thief
February 10, 2020Comments
Indecent Liberties
February 10, 2020Comments
Salina Tech to Host “Si...
February 10, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Missing Teen Fou...
February 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH