A man from Kipp, Kansas was taken into custody after he allegedly fondled a teenage girl.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Chad M. Cutbirth was arrested Sunday after a call from a family member of a 15-year-old victim.

Investigators say Cutbirth used social media to send indecent photos to a 17-year-old female and her 15-year-old friend as well as allegations of fondling the 15-year-old. He is now facing charges that could include, indecent liberties, sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors.

Sheriff Soldan says the victims were acquainted with Cutbirth.