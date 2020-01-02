Salina, KS

Indecent Liberties

KSAL StaffJanuary 2, 2020

A Salina man was jailed on charges that allege he fondled a 15-year-old girl at his home.

Police Captain Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that 21-year-old Daniel J. Greer was arrested on Tuesday on charges that could include aggravated indecent liberties with a child and battery.

Police say an acquaintance of both the victim and Greer reported the incident to police on Tuesday, about an incident that happened at his home on December 21. Police say he also took the teen’s cell phone from her and would not give it back.

