Incumbents Defeated In Saline County Election

A couple of incumbents lost bids for reelection in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Salina.

Moderate GOP 24th District Senator Randall Hardy was defeated by conservative J.R. Claeys, while Moderate GOP 71st District Representative Diana Dierks lost her bid for reelection to newcomer conservative Steven Howe.

In another local race for the statehouse, on the Democrat side Ryan Holmquist defeated Phil Black in 69th house district. Holmquist will face Republican Clarke Sanders in the general election.

At the county level, on the republican ticket Rodger Sparks defeated challenger Randy Duncan in the Saline County Commission 3rd District, and Jeff Ebel defeated Brock Abbey in the Saline County Attorney race.

Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall is the top vote getter of the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Marshall emerged from a field of eleven candidates, including former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, to win the Republican nomination in yesterday’s primary. He will take on Democratic State Senator Barbara Bollier in the November election.

Tracey Mann won the Republican nomination for United States Representative District 1. He will face Democrat Kali Barnett in the general election.

Voter turnout in Saline County was 30.62 percent.

The election will not become final until votes are canvassed by the Saline County Commission. Provisional ballots msut still be counted, and some mail-in ballots could still arrive. A ballot can be counted as along as it is postmarked on Tuesday or before, and it arrives by 5:00 Friday evening.

Complete Saline County Results