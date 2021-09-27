“Increase the Reach” Grants Available

To bolster local organizations supporting health equity in communities across Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly Monday announced the “Increase the Reach” Grant Initiative.

According to the Governor’s Office, the “Increase the Reach” Initiative, launching through a partnership between the Wichita State University Community Engagement Institute and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), provides an additional opportunity for community-based organizations to receive funding to continue their vital work in promoting health equity through vaccinations. The program specifically aims to reach socially vulnerable populations and those experiencing low vaccination rates, including both racial and ethnic minority populations as well as rural communities.

“Our community-based health organizations address critical needs, and the Increase the Reach grants will help them empower their constituents to stay safe by getting vaccinated,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “The COVID vaccine is safe, effective, free, and our best tool to beat this virus once and for all. I implore all Kansans to get vaccinated as soon as possible and encourage eligible organizations to apply for this new health equity initiative.”

This program aims to empower community organizations promoting equitable access to the free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccine for all Kansans. The grants will enable these organizations to expand access to vaccines and increase vaccine acceptance among those who are unvaccinated. While the primary focus is on COVID-19 vaccines, applicants may also address routine lifespan vaccines as well as part of a larger push for health equity across the State.

“Events over the last few years have brought health disparities into a sharper focus,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, added. “These grants will support the work of community-based organizations in ensuring equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Grants will be awarded to applicants with documented success in reaching vulnerable populations, with grants expected to range from $50,000 to $250,000. Eligible organizations include but are not limited to Federally Qualified Health Centers, safety net clinics, state-funded community clinics, community-based organizations, and other nonprofits.

First round applications should be submitted for consideration by 5 p.m. CT on October 15, 2021. Additional application rounds will run thereafter.

For more information and to apply visit: https://www.increasethereach.com/