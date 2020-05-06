Inattentive Driving Leads to Road Rash

A motorcycle driver suffered very minor injuries in a collision with a vehicle near the west end of Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of W. Crawford St. and Montrose St.

Devin Buchenau, 32, Salina, was driving his 2012 Dong Fang D150TKB motorcycle eastbound on Crawford when he looked away from the road and rear ended a 2019 Ford Expedition who was stopped in traffic.

The driver of the vehicle, Maegan Lee, 42, Lindsborg, was not injured in the crash and her vehicle suffered minor damage to the passenger side.

Buchenau had road rash and injuries to his right elbow and arm, however, he refused medical treatment. He is cited for inattentive driving.

Buchenau’s motorcycle has disabling damage to the front, but was able to be removed from the scene by the driver.