In-Office Advance Voting Underway

Advance voting for the November general election is underway across Kansas, including locally in Saline County.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person at county election offices or satellite voting locations, or via mail. The last day to apply for an advanced ballot by mail is Tuesday, November 1st. .

Each individual clerk’s office sets it own in-office voting hours. In-office advance voting is open this week at the Saline County Clerk’s office. Government-issued identification is required to vote. Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building at 300 W, Ash during normal business hours.

Hours are as follows:

Monday, October 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 29 – CLOSED Sunday, October 30 – CLOSED

Monday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Thursday, November 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 6 – CLOSED

Monday, November 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Voters do not need a special reason or permission to vote in advance. The final day for advance voting is Monday, November 7th, at noon.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls on election day will be open from 7am till 7 pm.