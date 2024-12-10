Improvements Coming to Matson Field

The City of Salina plans to reshape and reseed James Matson Field this spring.

City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at fixing the drainage problems that have plagued the grass and dirt ball diamond on Markley Road.

On December 23rd, City Commissioners will consider approving the plan to regrade the entire field to achieve proper drainage – then replant the grass from seed.

Other upgrades needed at the complex are improved fan seating, addition of bullpens, batting cages and new dugouts.

While the grass matures, area baseball teams will need to share access to the newly opened Pestinger Family Field, Dean Evans Stadium and Wilbur Field on the far south end of the complex.

James Matson Field is named to honor and remember Salina baseball player James Matson, who died in March of 1994 of a brain tumor at the age of 21.