Improvement Plan for Sunset Park War Memorial.

At Monday’s meeting, the City Commission voted unanimously to authorize the mayor to execute a development agreement with Salina Saline County War Memorial, Inc. (SSCWM) for public improvements at the Sunset Park War Memorial.

SSCWM was originally formed in 1992 to honor Saline County residents who died in military service, as well as all who have served. The group oversaw construction of the existing memorial in Sunset Park, dedicated in 1994. The site features an eight-sided concrete monument with bronze plaques and a “Walk of Honor” made up of engraved bricks bearing veterans’ names. Following completion of the project, the nonprofit dissolved.

More than two decades later, the organization was reestablished with renewed 501(c)(3) status, allowing it to resume fundraising and expand the memorial. Plans call for additions on both the east and west sides of the existing site.

SSCWM has partnered with Hutton Construction on the proposed project, which includes memorial benches, granite monuments, marker wall tiles, brick paving, new sidewalks, landscaping, and lighting infrastructure. The estimated cost of the project is $317,428.66.

The proposal was first presented to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board in February 2023, where it received a positive recommendation. In April 2024, SSCWM representatives presented updated plans, cost estimates, and fundraising strategies to the City Commission, requesting a city contribution to cover roughly half of the project cost.

Under the approved agreement, the city will contribute up to $167,732.51, funded through the Parks Maintenance Fund, which is supported by sales tax revenue. The project was previously identified in the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan.

SSCWM will manage construction and serve as the contracting entity with Hutton Construction. The organization will also oversee the sale of commemorative bricks and tiles as part of an expanded “Wall of Honor” program. The city will retain final approval over all inscriptions.

Once completed, all improvements will remain city-owned and maintained. The agreement also requires that SSCWM’s construction contract include city protections related to insurance, bonding, and warranties.

Construction is expected to proceed following confirmation of project funding.