Ike’s Interstate System to be Discussed

Dwight Eisenhower’s pioneering vision of what is now our interstate highway system will be the focus of a virtual discussion at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

The September book selection is Divided Highways: Building the Interstate System, Transforming American Life by Tom Lewis. No other infrastructure project has changed the landscape of daily lives of Americans perhaps more than the interstate highway system. Lewis provides a an encompassing history of the people and policies related to highway development in the United States.

The next virtual book club will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. You can join online or by phone. Join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy café or living room with a glass of wine — even if you have not read the book.

The entire reading list schedule is available on the Eisenhower Presidential Library’s website (www.eisenhowerlibrary.gov).

MEETING OPTIONS:

• Google Meet online: https://meet.google.com/weh-dbru-kpp

• Telephone: 617-675-4444‬ (PIN: 814 570 732 2178‬# ‪)

• [Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.]