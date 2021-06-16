Salina, KS

Ike Likes Expanded Hours

Todd PittengerJune 16, 2021

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home is inching closer to fully reopening.

According to the organization, beginning Monday the museum will be open six days a week. It will be open Monday through Saturday. The new scheduled s as follows:

  • New Hours (Effective June 21)
  • Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Last entry at 1:15 p.m.

Timed entry tickets are required and must be purchased online in advance. You may purchase a maximum of six (6) tickets per visit.

Availability
• Museum exhibits
• Place of Meditation
• Campus grounds
(Note: All other buildings remain closed until further notice).

Arrival
Please go directly to the museum and have your ticket(s) available (on your phone or printed) for entry.

Last week Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is pushed for the full reopening, writing the leader of the National Archives, which oversees presidential libraries, to follow the science and local conditions to enable the Library and Museum to accommodate visitors beyond the 25 percent capacity limit.

 

