“Life With Granddad”

A famous grand daughter will speak about her famous grandfather. Mary Jean Eisenhower will speak this week about her grandfather, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, the next Lunch & Learn program is this Thursday at noon in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Visitors Center Auditorium in Abilene. The event is free and open to the public. A light lunch is included on a first come, first serve basis.

Take a journey with Mary Jean Eisenhower as she reminisces about her years growing up with her grandparents, Ike and Mamie. Mary Jean was born while her grandfather was in his first term as President of the United States. She was christened in the Blue Room of the White House. The Eisenhower grandchildren were very close to their grandparents and spent many days at the White House. Her family lived near Ike and Mamie’s Gettysburg Farm until they moved to Brussels when her father John was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Belgium. This is a special opportunity to hear the “behind-the-scenes” stories connected to the 34th President.

Mary Jean is the President of People to People International, which was founded September 11, 1956, by President Eisenhower. She is the recipient of numerous humanitarian awards and honorary doctorates.

The Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation.