IHOP Hosting Cancer Fundraiser

By Todd Pittenger July 17, 2024

This Wednesday you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying some pancakes.

Proceeds from meals served at IHOP at 2273 S 9th Street will benefit the Salina Relay For Life organization. Mention “Relay For Life” when you pay and IHOP will donate 20% to the organization. Both dine and carry out orders are eligible.

IHOP’s Pancake of the Month is the Fresh Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes. Get yours on Wednesday at IHOP, at the 9th Street location only, from 4-9 PM.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society.

 