IHOP Hosting Cancer Fundraiser

This Wednesday you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying some pancakes.

Proceeds from meals served at IHOP at 2273 S 9th Street will benefit the Salina Relay For Life organization. Mention “Relay For Life” when you pay and IHOP will donate 20% to the organization. Both dine and carry out orders are eligible.

IHOP’s Pancake of the Month is the Fresh Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes. Get yours on Wednesday at IHOP, at the 9th Street location only, from 4-9 PM.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society.