Identification, Alert Program For Special Needs Citizens

The Salina Police Department has launched a special needs and alerts identification program. It provides first responders with resources to identify and assist individuals with special needs who find themselves in emergency situations.

According to the agency, this new program allows parents, guardians, caregivers or individuals the opportunity to complete a form that gives the Salina Police Department permission to create a specialized alert in their communication database. The S.A.Id. Alert defines the individual’s condition and/or needs to first responders prior to their arrival to an incident, thereby improving their response, interaction, and communication with the individual.

S.A.Id. was spearheaded by Lead Dispatcher Amber Pfeifer who has a special needs child who likes to wander and is unable to state his address and phone number. “I realized that the Salina Police Department needed some type of a proactive alerting system. After researching different alert systems across the country, the program in Norman, Oklahoma really stood out. Their motto of “Let it be S.A.Id. that we care. Let it be S.A.Id. so that we can be there when you cannot” represented exactly what I was hoping to achieve; so when my son couldn’t provide the information , law enforcement would know the answers.”

The S.A.Id. participation form can be completed one of two ways:

Online at www.salina-ks.gov/SAid

In person at the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St.

Once an alert has been established for an individual, information must be submitted annually for the alert to remain active in the database.

For further questions regarding this program, call the Salina Police Department’s non-emergency line at (785) 826-7210, or email Wayne Pruitt, Director of Emergency Communications at [email protected], or Amber Pfeifer at [email protected]