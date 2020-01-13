Salina, KS

Icy Windshield Accident

KSAL StaffJanuary 13, 2020

Too much frost and ice on a pickup’s windshield leads to an injury accident on Saturday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 200 block of Gold Street on Saturday morning around 5:30am after a woman in a 1999 Ford F150 hit a parked flat bed trailer causing extensive front end damage to the vehicle.

Police say Cecilly Mallon of Salina was transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. Officers cited her for driving with an obstructed windshield.

The pickup was towed from the scene.

