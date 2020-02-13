Slush and Slide

Wednesday’s slick road conditions led to a number of slide-offs and accidents around the county. Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that slushy snow and ice contributed to a single car crash in the 3000 block of East K-4 Highway. Deputies say a 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital by private car after his Nissan pickup slid off the road and onto its side.

Hayes added that between 7am an 8am two other crashes occurred as well. No one was hurt after a Volkswagon passenger car slid off the road in the 9400 block of East K-4 Highway.

During the same time frame a third vehicle slid off a southbound lane and hit the ditch on I-135 at milepost #93.