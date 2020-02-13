Salina, KS

Now: 12 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 20 ° | Lo: 6 °

Slush and Slide

KSAL StaffFebruary 13, 2020
Saline County Sheriff truck

Wednesday’s slick road conditions led to a number of slide-offs and accidents around the county. Lt. Jeremiah Hayes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that slushy snow and ice contributed to a single car crash in the 3000 block of East K-4 Highway. Deputies say a 17-year-old male was transported to the hospital by private car after his Nissan pickup slid off the road and onto its side.

 

Hayes added that between 7am an 8am two other crashes occurred as well. No one was hurt after a Volkswagon passenger car slid off the road in the 9400 block of East K-4 Highway.

 

During the same time frame a third vehicle slid off a southbound lane and hit the ditch on I-135 at milepost #93.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Purse and Wallet Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a wallet and cash were stolen from a va...

February 13, 2020 Comments

Saline County Sheriff truck

Slush and Slide

Kansas News

February 13, 2020

Burglar Steals 3 Guns

Kansas News

February 13, 2020

Couple Claims Half Million Dollar L...

Top News

February 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Purse and Wallet Stolen
February 13, 2020Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Slush and Slide
February 13, 2020Comments
Burglar Steals 3 Guns
February 13, 2020Comments
Library Group Learn About...
February 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH