“Icons of Liberation” Virtual Presentation Planned

Samantha KennerMay 24, 2020
The next Lunch & Learn program is Thursday, May 28 at noon. The virtual program will begin right at noon, so please sign in early.
Understanding Icons of Liberation: Bergen-Belsen and Dachau will be presented by Dr. Shelly Cline, Director of Education & Historian with the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education. The scenes captured at Dachau and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps by liberating armies have become iconic representations of the Holocaust in the West. However, these camps did not always exist in the form in which they were found. This session will look at the creation, evolution, and liberation of these sites as well as compare them to places visited by Eisenhower.
JOIN ONLINE:

Google Meet URL: meet.google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun
Telephone: 617-675-4444‬ (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#)
[Please join 10 minutes early so the program may begin on time.)
The Lunch & Learn series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation and the Union Pacific Foundation.

“Icons of Liberation” V...

