UPDATE: I 70 Still Closed Saturday

A crash involving possibly over 50 vehicles, which injured over 30 people some of the fatally, has Interstate 70 still closed between Colby and Goodland Saturday morning as first responders are continuing to clear the road.

The multi-vehicle accident on I-70 near Brewster has prompted the Thomas County Commission to declared a state of local emergency.

Goodland Fire Chief Brian James reported the following on social media:

“I must say yesterday was the toughest and most emotional draining experience in my 22 years of being in the fire service. Trying to manage multiple agencies, over thirty patients, triaging patients, working over 55 vehicles, fighting the wind with dirt so bad you can’t see over 50 to 100 feet, and trying to keep my crews and myself safe was just something to process. I don’t think people realize the dedication these men and women give to make this community safe and secure. We had to think outside the box to get patients transported to hospitals in Goodland and Colby by using our fire department support vehicle with AEMT’s in the back to using patrol vehicles from Goodland Police Department, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol. I’m sorry for the lives lost in this incident, but I’m grateful for the ones we could save. Goodland and Brewster Fire have to go back out today to the crash site to cut deceased people out of their vehicles. Please be praying for my crews and all Sherman County first responders. A huge thank you to the following agencies who worked this massive car pile up on I-70 at MM 28 to MM 29:

Goodland Fire, Brewster Fire, Northwest Kansas Ambulance Service, Colby Fire Department, Goodland Police Department, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Thomas County EMS, Wallace County EMS, Cheyenne County EMS, and Sherman County Dispatch for getting me the resources I needed.”

According to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, west bound traffic is being routed through Cheyenne County on US 36 Highway. The agency says it offers its “thoughts and prayers to those who were involved and those injured or who lost their lives or lost a loved one’s life yesterday. We also want to keep the emergency responders involved in the incident in our minds as they recover and investigate. They carry the burden of responding to such an event.”

The Kansans Department of Transportation is advising motorists to seek alternate routes as theycurrently do not have an estimated time for reopening.