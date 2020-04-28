I-70 Rest Area Burglarized In Saline County

Miscellaneous landscaping supplies were stolen from a rest area location just west of the community of Solomon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred between Sunday evening and Monday morning from a detached storage shed near the rest area on the westbound lanes of Interstate-70, west of Solomon.

The shed stores landscaping equipment, including items like lawn mowers and weed eaters.

The thieves gained entry by pulling a panel off of the side of the building and stole some mower blades, two mower batteries, a battery charger and an Echo brand weed eater.

Damage to the shed is $100, which is owned by the Kansas Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, the landscape equipment is owned by Southwest Janitorial in Garden City, Kan. They report a $400 loss in stolen equipment.

Authorities are hopeful to find any surveillance video from the area, however, Soldan hopes that with the proximity of the location to the interstate, that anyone who saw something suspicious during that time frame, report to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.