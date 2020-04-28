Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 51 °

I-70 Rest Area Burglarized In Saline County

Jeremy BohnApril 28, 2020

Miscellaneous landscaping supplies were stolen from a rest area location just west of the community of Solomon.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred between Sunday evening and Monday morning from a detached storage shed near the rest area on the westbound lanes of Interstate-70, west of Solomon.

The shed stores landscaping equipment, including items like lawn mowers and weed eaters.

The thieves gained entry by pulling a panel off of the side of the building and stole some mower blades, two mower batteries, a battery charger and an Echo brand weed eater.

Damage to the shed is $100, which is owned by the Kansas Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, the landscape equipment is owned by Southwest Janitorial in Garden City, Kan. They report a $400 loss in stolen equipment.

Authorities are hopeful to find any surveillance video from the area, however, Soldan hopes that with the proximity of the location to the interstate, that anyone who saw something suspicious during that time frame, report to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

I-70 Rest Area Burglarized In Salin...

Miscellaneous landscaping supplies were stolen from a rest area location just west of the community ...

April 28, 2020 Comments

Pandemic Has Proven Difficult For R...

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 28, 2020

K-State Offering Coronavirus Testin...

COVID-19 Top News

April 28, 2020

FHSU Students Adapt to Changes to P...

Kansas News

April 28, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

I-70 Rest Area Burglarize...
April 28, 2020Comments
Pandemic Has Proven Diffi...
April 28, 2020Comments
FHSU Students Adapt to Ch...
April 28, 2020Comments
Inmate Death at Lansing D...
April 27, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH