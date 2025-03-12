I-70 Construction to Resume

After opening back up over the winter, I-70 will be reduced to one lane starting Monday, and on and off ramps will be closing and not reopening until the fall near Junction City.

Starting March 17th, a 4.5-mile section of I-70 will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the Junction City area. Work is set to get underway on the final phase of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s I-70 pavement replacement project in Geary County.

Median crossovers will carry traffic to the westbound lanes while deteriorated pavement is replaced in the eastbound lanes from mile markers 296 to 301. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone.

The following ramps either to or from I-70 will also close on March 17 and then open, weather permitting, as outlined below: